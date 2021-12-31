No casualties reported in Colorado wildfire, Biden approves disaster declaration

Left Menu

A fierce, wind-driven wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes in Colorado has not caused any casualties so far, officials said on Friday, adding that U.S. President Joe Biden had approved an expedited major disaster declaration for the region. The origin of the wildfires was not confirmed but was suspected to be power lines, officials said in a press briefing on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:58 IST
A fierce, wind-driven wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes in Colorado has not caused any casualties so far, officials said on Friday, adding that U.S. President Joe Biden had approved an expedited major disaster declaration for the region. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said no fatalities were reported until now while Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he had spoken to Biden.

The wildfire injured at least a half dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver on Thursday. The origin of the wildfires was not confirmed but was suspected to be power lines, officials said in a press briefing on Friday.

