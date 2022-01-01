Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro creates $126 mln credit line to flood-ravaged northeast

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday a 700 million reais ($125.67 million) relief credit line to help the northeastern region with the impacts of severe flooding, a day after declining an offer of aid from Argentina. ($1 = 5.5703 reais)

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 00:34 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro creates $126 mln credit line to flood-ravaged northeast

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday a 700 million reais ($125.67 million) relief credit line to help the northeastern region with the impacts of severe flooding, a day after declining an offer of aid from Argentina. At least 24 people have died and tens of thousands have been left homeless as record rains hit parts of the northeast, causing some dams to fail.

Bolsonaro's statement on Friday follows a Twitter post on Thursday in which he said Brazilian authorities were already providing the services offered by Argentina. His comments drew a quick rebuke from the governor of hard-hit Bahia state, who said local authorities would welcome help from any nation and that foreign countries should feel free to contact the state directly. ($1 = 5.5703 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
2
Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis: Study

Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis...

 United States
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
ADVISORY-No global markets roundup on Dec. 31

ADVISORY-No global markets roundup on Dec. 31

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021