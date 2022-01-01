Left Menu

Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says Iran's space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, a defence ministry spokesman said in remarks carried on state television on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 02:28 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says

Iran's space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, a defence ministry spokesman said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect U.S.-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from the United States, Germany and France.

Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has committed to extending the International Space Station (ISS) operations through 2030, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Friday. Nelson said that the Biden administration had committed to working with international partners, including Russia, to continue research being conducted in the orbiting laboratory through the rest of this decade. Russia and the United States have had close cooperation aboard the International Space Station for more than two decades.

