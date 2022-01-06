Science News Roundup: Que? Dogs' brains can tell Spanish from Hungarian, study finds; Pandemic may affect infants' brain development; coronavirus can trigger kidney scarring

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Que? Dogs' brains can tell Spanish from Hungarian, study finds

Dogs can distinguish between languages, researchers in Hungary found, after playing excerpts from the story "The Little Prince" in Spanish and Hungarian to a group of 18 canines and examining how their brains reacted. The study was led by Laura V. Cuaya at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, who moved to the city from Mexico a few years ago, bringing her dog Kun-kun with her.

Pandemic may affect infants' brain development; coronavirus can trigger kidney scarring

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

