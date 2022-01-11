Science News Roundup: T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19 - study; Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive

Goldfish are capable of navigating on land, Israeli researchers have found, after training fish to drive. The team at Ben-Gurion University developed an FOV - a fish-operated vehicle. The robotic car is fitted with lidar, a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle's ground location and the fish's whereabouts inside a mounted water tank.

T-cells from common colds can provide protection against COVID-19 - study

High levels of T-cells from common cold coronaviruses can provide protection against COVID-19, an Imperial College London study published on Monday has found, which could inform approaches for second-generation vaccines. Immunity against COVID-19 is a complex picture, and while there is evidence of waning antibody levels six months after vaccination, T-cells are also believed to play a vital role in providing protection.

