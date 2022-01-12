Odd News Roundup: Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive; Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat Magawa dies in retirement

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive

Goldfish are capable of navigating on land, Israeli researchers have found, after training fish to drive. The team at Ben-Gurion University developed an FOV - a fish-operated vehicle. The robotic car is fitted with lidar, a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle's ground location and the fish's whereabouts inside a mounted water tank.

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat Magawa dies in retirement

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing rat Magawa, who found more than 100 landmines and explosives during a five-year career, has died at the age of 8, leaving a lasting legacy of saved lives in the Southeast Asian nation. Magawa, who died over the weekend, was the most successful "HeroRAT" deployed by international charity APOPO, which uses African giant pouched rats to detect landmines and tuberculosis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)