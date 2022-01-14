Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat Magawa dies in retirement

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing rat Magawa, who found more than 100 landmines and explosives during a five-year career, has died at the age of 8, leaving a lasting legacy of saved lives in the Southeast Asian nation. Magawa, who died over the weekend, was the most successful "HeroRAT" deployed by international charity APOPO, which uses African giant pouched rats to detect landmines and tuberculosis.

