Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Bougainville Region, Papua New Guinea – EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:42 IST
An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck Bougainville region, Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 400 kms (248 miles), EMSC added.
