Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Rapid antigen tests may be unreliable in children

New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said his first paycheck, to arrive on Friday, will be automatically converted into cryptocurrency via Coinbase Global Inc. The salary will be converted to ethereum and bitcoin, the statement added.

Pristine coral reef unblemished by warming oceans found off Tahiti

Scientists have discovered a pristine, 3-km (1.8-mile) long reef of giant rose-shaped corals off the coast of Tahiti, in waters thought to be deep enough to protect it from the bleaching effects of the warming ocean. The reef, which lies at depths of more than 30 meters (100 feet), probably took around 25 years to grow. Some of the rose-shaped corals measure more than 2 meters in diameter.

Lebanese museum returns artefacts from Syria's ancient city of Palmyra

Five Roman artefacts from the ancient city of Palmyra, a site damaged during Syria's decade-long conflict, were returned to Damascus on Thursday by a private Lebanese museum where they had been on display since 2018. The limestone statues and carved funerary stones dating from the Roman second and third centuries AD were returned at the initiative of a private Lebanese collector, Syrian antiquities chief Mohamed Nazir Awad said at a handover ceremony hosted by Lebanon's National Museum in Beirut.

