Science News Roundup: Small children getting less sick from Omicron; Genetic mutation protects against severe COVID; Pristine coral reef unblemished by warming oceans found off Tahiti and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Small children getting less sick from Omicron; Genetic mutation protects against severe COVID

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Small children are getting less sick from Omicron

Pristine coral reef unblemished by warming oceans found off Tahiti

Scientists have discovered a pristine, 3-km (1.8-mile) long reef of giant rose-shaped corals off the coast of Tahiti, in waters thought to be deep enough to protect it from the bleaching effects of the warming ocean. The reef, which lies at depths of more than 30 metres (100 feet), probably took around 25 years to grow. Some of the rose-shaped corals measure more than 2 metres in diameter.

New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said his first paycheck, to arrive on Friday, will be automatically converted into cryptocurrency via Coinbase Global Inc. The salary will be converted to ethereum and bitcoin, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)