Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; Omicron survives longer on plastic, skin than prior variants; nose swabbing found best for rapid tests

NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, designed to give the world an unprecedented glimpse into the earliest stages of the universe, arrived at its gravitational parking spot in orbit around the sun on Monday, almost 1 million miles from Earth. With a final course-correcting maneuver by on-board rocket thrusters, Webb reached its destination at a position of orbital stability between the Earth and sun known as Lagrange Point Two, or L2, arriving one month after launch, the space agency said on its website.

Omicron survives longer on plastic, skin than prior variants; nose swabbing found best for rapid tests

