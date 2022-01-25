Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; Omicron survives longer on plastic, skin than prior variants; nose swabbing found best for rapid tests and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, designed to give the world an unprecedented glimpse of infant galaxies in the early stages of the universe, arrived at its gravitational parking spot in orbit around the sun on Monday, nearly a million miles from Earth. With a final five-minute, course-correcting thrust of its onboard rocket, Webb reached its destination at a position of gravitational equilibrium known as the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, or L2, arriving one month after launch, NASA officials said.

Omicron survives longer on plastic, skin than prior variants; nose swabbing found best for rapid tests

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Omicron survives longer on plastic and skin

Sinovac regimen gets strong boost from Pfizer, AstraZeneca or J&J COVID shots - study

A third booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson increases antibody levels significantly in those who have previously received two doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac shot, a study has found. The study found that CoronaVac received the strongest boost from a viral vector or RNA shot, including against the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants, researchers from Brazil and Oxford University said on Monday.

China drafts new rules to allow gene edited crops

China has published trial rules for the approval of gene-edited plants, paving the way for faster improvements to crops. The new guidelines, published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs late on Monday, come amid a raft of measures aimed at overhauling the country's seed industry, which is seen as a weak link in efforts to ensure national food security.

