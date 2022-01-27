Dosti Realty Expects to Generate Approximately Rs 700+ CR Revenue from the New Launch Dosti West County - Dosti Tulip at Balkum Thane West

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • The factor of lifestyle, wellness, security, and sustainability in the project to elevate one's standard of living.

• 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes to suit the buyer’s needs.

Successful at providing an unmatched living experience to homebuyers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Dosti Realty reveals its latest launch Dosti West County – Dosti Tulip in Sector 2 at Balkum, Thane. This large-scale project has already sold over 1650 units in its previously launched buildings - Dosti Oak, Dosti Cedar, and Dosti Pine in Sector 1, providing a perfect balance between nature and a modern lifestyle.

Known for its commitment, quality and timely delivery, Dosti Realty with its wide range of state-of-the-art amenities in its residential projects is now all set to raise the bar even higher with the launch of Dosti West County – Dosti Tulip, one of the most premium set of towers within the project. This is due to the mesmerizing views of the Uhlas creek it offers, so one can wake up to soothing views or enjoy a beautiful sunset right from the comfort of their home every day.

Dosti Tulip seamlessly harmonises nature and contemporary metropolitan living. Spread across 3 towers these approximately 650+ exclusive apartments comprise 2 BHK homes and 3 BHK homes of various sizes. In the first tower that is being launched - Tower B, the 2 BHK homes range from 53.94 sq.mtrs (580 sq.ft) to 61.44 sq.mtrs (661 sq.ft) while the 3 BHK homes are 85.82 sq.mtrs (923 sq.ft). These 2 BHK homes start at Rs 92.60 Lakhs* while the 3 BHK homes start at Rs 1.47 CR*, which is extremely attractive given the gamut of offerings that are within and surrounding the project. Besides this, there is a No Stamp Duty and Registration Offer, Pre-EMI Scheme** and Bank Subvention Schemes** also available for those looking for easy payment options. This exclusive price and offers would be applicable for the first 81 flats only.

Keeping in mind contemporary needs and preferences, the project is well equipped with amenities suitable to a holistic lifestyle for which the buyers are on the lookout constantly. Enhancing their lifestyle quotient, the elevated podium garden and clubhouse at the 4th level offers recreation facilities like a swimming pool with kid’s pool, outdoor as well as an indoor gymnasium, box cricket, amphitheatre, kid’s play area, crèche/ toddlers play area, party deck, elders gathering area, table tennis, snooker, chess, carrom, Zumba room, multipurpose hall, lawn, and sports courts ensure that one has a range of amenities to choose from for every mood. The conceptualization of Dosti Tulip has been focused on the factor of wellness, security, comfort, and sustainability. So, this gated community is equipped with power backup for common areas, superior safety, and security measures that will put its inhabitants at ease. Moreover, to foster green living among its occupants, these homes come equipped with green features like solar panels, LED light fixtures, energy-saving appliances, natural ventilation, usage of low VOC paints, rainwater harvesting systems, water-efficient fixtures, waste management, and native plant species for landscaping.

For cultural demure, Dosti West County has collaborated with two renowned names: Mr. Shiamak Davar and Mr. Suresh Wadkar. These tie-ups have been done so as to infuse the element of recreation, fitness as well as entertainment, ensuring happy and healthy residents, enjoying every bit of their stay not only inside the house but in their surroundings as well. Residents of Dosti West County will be able to enroll and attend the Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts and Ajivasan Music Academy on payment of the applicable fee once the classes commence within the complex.

Further, various conveniences surround Dosti West County, the proposed EuroSchool at Dosti West County, focuses on fostering a schooling ecosystem that delivers the joy of learning to every child through highly trained teachers. Their balanced schooling philosophy and use of innovative teaching methods enable every child to become the best version of themselves. There would also be retail shopping with the Dosti West County development to take care of everyday needs. In addition, the project includes a commercial premises Dosti West County - Dosti Westwood (Phase 3) which is an all-inclusive haven for both Dosti West County residents as well as their friends and family. So, if someone is looking to book a beautiful banquet hall, cosy guest rooms, eat at the restaurant or hire the AV Room, this is the perfect solution. The upcoming Grand Central Park is also just a minute away from Dosti West County and other social infrastructures be it schools, colleges, malls, hospitals, etc are within a 10 km radius making it a very convenient location for any family.

Mr. Deepak Goradia – Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty says, “Dosti West County is a large-scale project. After successfully launching 3 towers in Sector 1 and witnessing the high demand for 2 and 3 BHK homes in the Balkum, Thane location, we have now launched this latest tower Dosti West County – Dosti Tulip in Sector 2. Over 1650 homes have already been sold in Sector 1 and we hope to have similar success with this new launch. Dosti Realty has always been a brand that is synonymous with fulfilling our customers’ aspirations when it comes to owning their dream home, this is a legacy we are proud of and will continue to fulfill.” Thane as a location has witnessed significant development across sectors be it in residential, commercial, retail, social infrastructure, hospitality, etc over the past years. Its beautiful hilly landscapes coupled with the planning and development taking place has attributed to the city making its way into the Smart City list. Thane’s great connectivity to Central Mumbai, Western Suburbs, South Mumbai, and other parts of the city demonstrates a ceaseless growth becoming one of the preferred investment-friendly real estate destinations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This has also given rise to renowned national as well as international companies that have set up their base here transforming it into an alternate CBD. Wagle Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Thane-Belapur Road have become the focal point of commercial and IT / ITeS developments. With the gamut of on-going/proposed infrastructure like the proposed 6 lane tunnel connecting Borivali and Thane, Metro Line 4 (Wadala- Ghatkopar- Thane), Metro Line 5 (Thane- Bhiwandi- Kalyan), Thane Waterways Transport System, Extention of Eastern Freeway to Thane, Balkum to Gaimukh Coastal Road, Thane Internal Metro, etc, the progress and evolution in Thane’s property domain has been complemented by swift infrastructure expansion.

Dosti Realty endeavours to bring in a taste of an evolved lifestyle to Thane, staying true to its commitment to offering the highest living standards to all its residents.

About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 4 decades and delivered more than 126 properties till date, providing homes to over 9,700+ families. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered over 11 mn. sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.

Dosti West County - Dosti Tulip project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700032666, Dosti West County – Phase 4 - Dosti Pine project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700025834, Dosti West County – Phase 3 - Dosti Westwood project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700015501, Dosti West County – Phase 2 - Dosti Cedar project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700015258, Dosti West County - Dosti Oak project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700006565 and are available on the website https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects.

