Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 02:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Cuban children with disabilities pet jaguars and snakes for therapy
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cuban children with disabilities pet jaguars and snakes for therapy

Baby jaguars and an intricately colored endemic boa known as the 'maja' are among the exotic animals at Cuba's national zoo that parents and teachers say provide unusually effective therapy to children with special needs. Children pet the jaguars and play with their paws, stroke the cool, moist skin of snakes and give milk to a zebu cow as part of a program aimed at helping those with special needs overcome fears, zookeepers said.

