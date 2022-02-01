Science News Roundup: Scientists count the world's tree species (spoiler: it's a bunch); COVID patients face risks after hospital; kids' hearts return to normal after rare inflammatory illness

Left Menu

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. COVID-19 patients face risks after hospital discharge

Scientists count the world's tree species (spoiler: it's a bunch)

From the monkey puzzle tree of Peru to the Tasmanian blue gum of Australia, from the baobabs of Madagascar to the giant sequoias of California, the world is blessed with an abundance of tree species. How many? A new study has the answer.

Researchers on Monday unveiled the world's largest forest data base, comprising more than 44 million individual trees at more than 100,000 sites in 90 countries - helping them to calculate that Earth boasts roughly 73,300 tree species.

