PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:38 IST
This Budget will continue to provide impetus to growth: FM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that this year's Budget would continue to provide impetus to growth.

The economic recovery is benefitting from public investments and capital spending, she said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

She added that inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition, and climate action are four pillars of development.

Sitharaman noted that the PM Gati Shakti master plan is based on seven engines of growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

