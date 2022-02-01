Hubble spots brilliant star-forming region - Chamaeleon Cloud Complex

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured yet another stunning picture that features a segment of a 65-light-year wide star-forming region named the Chamaeleon Cloud Complex. The image was shared by NASA.

The segment imaged by Hubble is called Chamaeleon Cloud I (Cha I), a star-forming region with more than 200 young stars. The picture shows dusty-dark clouds where stars are forming, dazzling reflection nebulae glowing by the light of bright-blue young stars, and Herbig-Haro objects.

NASA defines Herbig-Haro as bright clumps and arcs of interstellar gas shocked and energized by jets expelled from infant "protostars" in the process of forming. In this image, the bright white-orange cloud at the bottom hosts one of these protostars at its center.

This 315-million-pixel composite image is a result of the 23 observations made by Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).

The Hubble Space Telescope examined Cha I as part of a search for extremely dim, low-mass brown dwarfs. Brown dwarfs are failed stars that lie somewhere in size between a large planet and a small star (10 to 90 times the mass of Jupiter), but, they lack the mass to ignite internally and shine brightly.

According to NASA, Hubble has discovered six new low-mass brown dwarf candidates that are helping astronomers better understand these objects.