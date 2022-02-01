Left Menu

Hubble spots brilliant star-forming region - Chamaeleon Cloud Complex

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:30 IST
Hubble spots brilliant star-forming region - Chamaeleon Cloud Complex
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAHubble)
  • Country:
  • United States

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured yet another stunning picture that features a segment of a 65-light-year wide star-forming region named the Chamaeleon Cloud Complex. The image was shared by NASA.

The segment imaged by Hubble is called Chamaeleon Cloud I (Cha I), a star-forming region with more than 200 young stars. The picture shows dusty-dark clouds where stars are forming, dazzling reflection nebulae glowing by the light of bright-blue young stars, and Herbig-Haro objects.

NASA defines Herbig-Haro as bright clumps and arcs of interstellar gas shocked and energized by jets expelled from infant "protostars" in the process of forming. In this image, the bright white-orange cloud at the bottom hosts one of these protostars at its center.

This 315-million-pixel composite image is a result of the 23 observations made by Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).

The Hubble Space Telescope examined Cha I as part of a search for extremely dim, low-mass brown dwarfs. Brown dwarfs are failed stars that lie somewhere in size between a large planet and a small star (10 to 90 times the mass of Jupiter), but, they lack the mass to ignite internally and shine brightly.

According to NASA, Hubble has discovered six new low-mass brown dwarf candidates that are helping astronomers better understand these objects.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022