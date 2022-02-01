Maha: Tiger reserves in Vidarbha to reopen for tourists from Feb 2

Tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries in Maharashtra's Viarbha region will be open for tourists from Wednesday, an official from the state forest department said on Tuesday. The Pench Tiger Reserve (Maharashtra), Bor Tiger Reserve (BTR), and Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary (UPKS), which were closed since January 11 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, will be opened for tourism activities from February 2, the divisional forest officer stated in a release.

Similarly, the Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district, which was also closed on January 11, was reopened for tourists from Tuesday, the chief conservator of forest TATR said.

