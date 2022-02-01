Maha: Tiger reserves in Vidarbha to reopen for tourists from Feb 2
- Country:
- India
Tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries in Maharashtra's Viarbha region will be open for tourists from Wednesday, an official from the state forest department said on Tuesday. The Pench Tiger Reserve (Maharashtra), Bor Tiger Reserve (BTR), and Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary (UPKS), which were closed since January 11 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, will be opened for tourism activities from February 2, the divisional forest officer stated in a release.
Similarly, the Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district, which was also closed on January 11, was reopened for tourists from Tuesday, the chief conservator of forest TATR said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at cloth factory in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported yet
SC to hear Maharashtra's OBC poll quota plea on Jan 19
Maharashtra reports 31,111 new coronavirus infections, 10,216 less than previous day, and 24 more deaths; 122 fresh Omicron cases also detected: Health dept.
Tata Open Maharashtra: Bopanna, Ramkumar secure direct entry into doubles main draw
After Rajasthan, Maharashtra seeks Sonia Gandhi's intervention for operationalising coal block in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh