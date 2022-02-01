Left Menu

U.S. lightning bolt leaps into record books at 768 km long

It was detected by scientists https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/bams/aop/BAMS-D-21-0254.1/BAMS-D-21-0254.1.xml using satellite technology and its distance - beating the previous record by 60km - confirmed by a World Meteorological Organization committee. "That trip by air(plane) would take a couple of hours and in this case the distance was covered in a matter of seconds," WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis said.

A single lightning bolt that leapt across three U.S. states has been identified as the longest ever, the U.N. weather agency said on Tuesday. Dubbed a megaflash, the rare low-rate horizontal discharge covered 768 kilometres (477 miles) between clouds in Texas and Mississippi in April 2020. It was detected by scientists https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/bams/aop/BAMS-D-21-0254.1/BAMS-D-21-0254.1.xml using satellite technology and its distance - beating the previous record by 60km - confirmed by a World Meteorological Organization committee.

"That trip by air(plane) would take a couple of hours and in this case the distance was covered in a matter of seconds," WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis said. Another megaflash that occurred above Uruguay and Argentina in June 2020 also set a new record, as the longest-lasting at 17.1 seconds, the WMO said.

While these two newly catalogued megaflashes never touched the ground, they serve as a reminder of the dangers of a weather phenomenon that kill hundreds of people a year. "We reiterate our message: when thunder roars, when you see lightning – go indoors. Don’t seek shelter in a beach hut, don't stand under a tree," Nullis said.

