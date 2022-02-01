Minister visits Smart City project sites in Mangaluru

Karnataka Minister for Urban Development B A Byrathi Basavaraj on Tuesday visited various parts of the city and inspected the ongoing Smart City projects along with officials of Mangaluru City Corporation.

The minister visited the rejuvenated Gujjarakere site, Yemmekere swimming pool, Wenlock surgical block, Hampankatta junction among other places. He also inspected the sites under Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority.

The minister was accompanied by MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and other officials. A review meeting on the progress of the work was held later at the MCC office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)