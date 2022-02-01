Left Menu

Minister visits Smart City project sites in Mangaluru

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:01 IST
Karnataka Minister for Urban Development B A Byrathi Basavaraj on Tuesday visited various parts of the city and inspected the ongoing Smart City projects along with officials of Mangaluru City Corporation.

The minister visited the rejuvenated Gujjarakere site, Yemmekere swimming pool, Wenlock surgical block, Hampankatta junction among other places. He also inspected the sites under Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority.

The minister was accompanied by MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and other officials. A review meeting on the progress of the work was held later at the MCC office.

