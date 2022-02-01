Odd News Roundup: Cuban children with disabilities pet jaguars and snakes for therapy

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:32 IST
Baby jaguar Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Baby jaguars and an intricately colored endemic boa known as the 'maja' are among the exotic animals at Cuba's national zoo that parents and teachers say provide unusually effective therapy to children with special needs. Children pet the jaguars and play with their paws, stroke the cool, moist skin of snakes and give milk to a zebu cow as part of a program aimed at helping those with special needs overcome fears, zookeepers said.

