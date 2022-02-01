Somaiya says Centre has ordered demolition of resort `linked' to Sena minister Parab

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday claimed that the Union environment ministry has ordered demolition of a Dapoli resort allegedly linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, but the latter said he had nothing to do with the property.

Somaiya, a former MP, told reporters here that the Union ministry has issued an order to demolish ongoing construction of a resort ''linked'' to transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Parab.

''The resort is located on the coast, near Dapoli town in Ratnagiri district. But it falls under no-development zone as per the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms,'' he said.

“The Centre has asked the Maharashtra government to demolish the resort completely and restore the site as it was earlier. I dare Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to refuse to implement the order, the way his government is trying to defy the supreme court's decision striking down the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs,” Somaiya added.

The ''five-star'' resort is coming up over 17,000 sq ft area with a market value of more than Rs 25 crore, the BJP leader further said.

Asked for reaction, Parab, a senior Sena leader who is considered to be close to chief minister Thackeray, said, “I have nothing to do with this Dapoli resort, and I have made it very clear from time to time. ''I have already filed a legal plaint (for defamation) against Somaiya and I will respond to allegations when the hearing starts,” he added.

Parab also said he had not received any notice. ''Once I receive a notice, I will see how to respond to it,” the minister added.

Parab has filed a defamation complaint against Somaiya, seeking damages of Rs 100 crore for linking him to the controversial resort project.

