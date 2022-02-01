Good wishes pour in for Assam CM Himanta on 53rd birthday; Prez, PM greet him

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several other central ministers and a number of chief ministers greeted Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, on the occasion of his 53rd birthday on Tuesday.

Sarma celebrated his first birthday as the chief minister by cutting cakes brought by his supporters, offering prayers at a temple in his constituency and visiting his childhood school.

Kovind called up Sarma to wish him on his birthday and the chief minister thanked him. ''Mahamahim Rashtrapatiji very kindly extended his good wishes to me on my birthday. It's an enormous honour and I feel so humbled to have received a call from Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' Sarma tweeted.

Wishing him on Twitter, Modi said the ''energetic'' Assam CM is making commendable efforts to serve the people and boost the state's growth. ''Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people.'' In reply, the chief minister said the PM is an inspiration and ''I am so immensely blessed to have got an opportunity to work under you. Grateful for your kind words and blessings on my birthday''.

In Twitter posts, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sarma's dedication and zeal to serve the people of Assam is truly remarkable, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the CM saying he has made a mark as a leader who is committed to development. Union ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Meenakashi Lekhi, V Muraleedharan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also wished Sarma on his birthday. Chief Ministers of various states also greeted him. They included Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Basavaraj S Bommai (Karnataka), Zoramthanga (Mizoram), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), N Biren Singh (Manipur) and Neiphu Rio (Nagaland). Well-wishers in large numbers gathered at Sarma's residence since midnight to wish him and he cut several cakes brought by them.

The chief minister visited the Doul Govinda Temple in North Guwahati which falls under his Jalukbari constituency where he offered prayers ''for the state's progress and everyone's health and well-being''.

He also laid the foundation stone for a multi-purpose community hall at the temple premises, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh which the government will provide.

Sarma later laid the foundation stone for a new flyover at Zoo Tiniali in Guwahati to be constructed at Rs 78.93 crore. The 580-mere two-lane flyover was expected to be completed within 18 months.

''We are committed to overall development of Guwahati. Some of our upcoming initiatives in the city include construction of more flyovers, integrated traffic management system, air-conditioned bus stations and new parks,'' he said. The chief minister also visited the Natun Sarania Primary School in Gandhibasti area here where he had studied for a few years in his childhood.

He met his teacher Renu Barua along with other staff members and urged them to strive hard to restore the school to its former glory.

Sarma also announced that the state government would sanction Rs three crore for the infrastructural development of the school.

Meanwhile, 48 children and youths from two 'sattras' (Vaishnavite monastery) will be hosted by him at a dinner here to celebrate his birthday. His constituency Jalukbari has also been decked up with flowers and lights to celebrate Sarma's birthday.

