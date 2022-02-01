Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:47 IST
International Road Federation welcomes Budget; 'there was need to give impetus to infra'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Global road safety body IRF on Tuesday welcomed the Budget and said there was a need to give impetus to the infrastructure sector in view of its capital-intensive nature.

During her Budget Speech in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made various infrastructure sector-related announcements, including expanding the network of highways by 25,000 km in 2022-23 and mobilising Rs 20,000 crore through innovative ways of financing to complement the public resources.

The International Road Federation (IRF) welcomes the stepped-up investment on highways and infrastructure projects in the Union Budget for 2022-23, it said in a statement.

''The government has emphasised on providing a massive push to all kinds of mobile connectivity by taking forward programmes across various key sub-sectors, such as roads, rail, inland waterways and air connectivity.

''There was a dire need to give impetus to the infrastructure sector in view of its capital-intensive nature and a long-gestation period for infrastructure projects,'' IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila said.

Kapila, who is also the former co-chairman of industry body FICCI's Committee on Infrastructure, said the augmented budgetary allocation Rs 20,000 crore for the expansion of 25,000 km of national highways would ensure time-bound creation of world-class infrastructure and propel India's overall development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

