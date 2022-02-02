Left Menu

Areca nut, coconut prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-02-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 15:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Following are areca nut and coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 48000 to Rs 53500 model Rs 51500 New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43000 Koka: Rs 30000 to Rs 39000 model Rs 35000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 14000.

