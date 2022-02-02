Left Menu

Study develops new method to improve accuracy of disease diagnosis

A team of researchers have developed a statistical framework to assess the performance of a diagnostic test with multiple observers.

ANI | Texas | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:05 IST
Study develops new method to improve accuracy of disease diagnosis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A team of researchers have developed a statistical framework to assess the performance of a diagnostic test with multiple observers. The study has been published in the 'Statistics in Medicine Journal'.

The proposed method included an exploratory analysis, a statistical test of whether the observers' agreement percentage will plateau to a non-zero value, and a statistical model to estimate the agreement percentage and the number of observers for reaching the plateau. This method was applied in a non-small cell lung cancer example and a triple-negative breast cancer example using reads of the immunohistochemical tests with SP142 and SP263 assays for expression of Programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) to determine the number of observers needed for evaluation of the subjective tests.

The proposed method can indicate whether adding more observers to a test causes the proportion of agreement to plateau. Cases, where the curve does not plateau, could indicate an unreliable test. In cases where the curve does flatten, the method indicated at least how many observers are needed to reach a stable and reliable estimation of their agreement. A better understanding of how many observers are needed for optimal accuracy on a diagnostic test will help improve correct diagnosis, the right level of care and disease treatment. The authors, Gang Han and Bohong Guo believe that this method could be utilized by test creators and regulatory agencies to evaluate newly proposed subjective laboratory tests at different numbers of pathologists, which can ensure that the test will perform reliably in the real-world settings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022