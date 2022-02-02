Left Menu

Earlier flowering in UK raises risks for ecosystem, study finds

Rising temperatures are causing plants in the United Kingdom to flower almost a month earlier than they did over more than two centuries to the mid-1980s, potentially posing risks to wildlife, scientists said on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:00 IST
Earlier flowering in UK raises risks for ecosystem, study finds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rising temperatures are causing plants in the United Kingdom to flower almost a month earlier than they did over more than two centuries to the mid-1980s, potentially posing risks to wildlife, scientists said on Wednesday. Researchers led by Ulf Buentgen, a Cambridge University geography professor, scoured more than 419,000 recordings of first flowering dates of 406 plant species between 1753 and 2019, and compared them with historical temperature records which have shown the climate getting warmer.

The biggest shift to earlier flowering - 32 days - was found among herbs which have high levels of genetic adaptation, a change that Buentgen said was "huge". Earlier flowering could increase the risk of frost damage and also threaten insects, birds and other wildlife that depend on the flowering of certain plants at specific times of the growing season, Buentgen said.

"It wouldn't be a problem if everything changes at the same pace, but we believe this is not the case," he said. "Some parts (of the ecosystem) are more sensitive, they have the ability to respond quickly, whereas others are much slower." A follow-up study will look at the impact of earlier flowering on the broader ecosystem, Buentgen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022