Centre says approval for Kerala's K-Rail proj will depend on 'techno-economic viability'

The Centre is yet to sanction Kerala government's proposed Rs 63,941 crore K-Rail project and the detailed project report does not have sufficient details to assess the technical feasibility, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the railways minister also emphasised that ''consideration of the project will depend upon techno-economic viability of the project''.

The ambitious K-Rail or the Silver Line project, proposed by Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, has triggered a major political controversy with Opposition parties, including Congress and BJP, opposing the venture. The state government has already initiated steps for acquiring land for the project.

Against this backdrop, Vaishnaw said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) is under examination of the railways ministry, adding that the sufficient details for technical feasibility are not available in the DPR.

''Therefore, KRDCL has been advised to provide detailed technical documents such as alignment plan, particulars of railway land and private land, crossings over existing railway network, duly depicting affected railway asset through Zonal Railway for detailed examination of the project and to arrive at conclusion about feasibility of project.

''Financial viability will also be examined and firmed up after finalisation of technical parameters,'' he said in a written reply.

The K-Rail semi high speed rail project of 530.6 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod is estimated to cost Rs 63,941 crore.

KRDCL is a joint venture company between Kerala government, which holds 51 per cent stake, and the railways ministry with 49 per cent shareholding.

Noting that consideration of the project would depend upon its techno-economic viability, the minister said Kerala government has approved the DPR and forwarded to Railway Board for obtaining sanction of the central government.

To a query on whether the central government is aware about the protests against the K-Rail project, Vaishnaw replied in the affirmative.

''Govt. of Kerala has issued 4(1) notification for conducting Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study report. The SIA Study report will bring out the extent of impact on public in general.

''Project is not yet sanctioned. Consideration of the project will depend upon techno-economic viability of the project,'' he noted.

Supplementary questions were raised by N K Premachandran, RSP leader from Kerala, and many Congress members from the state also said that they were associating with him on the issue.

On whether the state government has sought permission for foreign loans for the project, Vaishnaw in the written reply said an application for availing financing to the tune of Rs 33,700 crore from various multilateral funding agencies -- JICA, ADB, AII and KfW -- has been submitted to Department of Economic Affairs by KRDCL.

On Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had slammed the Centre for not including in the Union Budget the southern state's proposal for the K-Rail project.

