Jupiter's exit, Orion Nebula and more: Stargazing events to watch in February 2022

Hey skygazers, look up. Jupiter is on its way out. So catch it before it departs at the end of February, leaving our twilight skies with no bright planets.

According to NASA, Jupiter is the lone naked-eye planet after sunset in February. Once it departs, the post-sunset sky will be essentially devoid of naked-eye planets until August, when Saturn will start rising in the east around sunset.

Look southwest 30 minutes after sunset on February 7 to see the massive gas giant with your naked eyes.

Venus at peak brightness!

Earth's twin sister Venus will be at its brightest for the year in mid-February. The brightest planet in our solar system rises with Mars around 4 a.m. and is visible low in the southeast until sunrise.

Look for Venus to form a trio with the Moon and Mars on the morning of February 26th.

The Orion Nebula

The Orion Nebula, the nearest star-forming region to our solar system, is one of the most popular and well-studied sights in the night sky. At around 1,500 light-years away, the Orion Nebula is one of the brightest nebulae visible from Earth.

Stargazers worldwide can find Orion high overhead in the south around 8 or 9 p.m on February evenings, where the Orion Nebula is an easy target for binoculars and telescopes. Look for the three stars of the hunter's belt, and then find the stars that hang below it forming Orion's sword. In the centre of this line of stars is one that looks kind of fuzzy and that's the nebula.