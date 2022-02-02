Left Menu

Number of missing in Ecuador landslide falls to six, death toll 24

The mayor of Ecuador's capital Quito revised the number of people missing after a landslide on Monday night from 12 to 6, although rescue work was still going on, while the death toll stood at 24. Ecuador's worst rains in nearly two decades overwhelmed a n dam near the working class neighborhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna, sending mud and rocks down on residences and streets.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 22:22 IST
Ecuador's worst rains in nearly two decades overwhelmed a n dam near the working class neighborhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna, sending mud and rocks down on residences and streets. Mayor Santiago Guarderas told reporters the number of injured had increased to 52 and repair work would begin on dozens of affected homes.

"According to protocol firefighters have to do rescue work for 48 hours, after which they can begin clean-up efforts," Guarderas said. Ecuador is facing heavy rains in several areas which have caused rivers to overflow and affected hundreds of homes and roads. Rains in Quito on Monday were equivalent to 75 liters per square meter.

Footage obtained by Reuters showed a man struggling to free himself from the muddy waters rushing down a residential street on Monday, before he was swept away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

