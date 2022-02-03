Left Menu

High-voltage power cable kills 26 in Congo''s capital

Authorities said 24 of the victims were women.We were crowded in a church in the square to wait for the rain to end. Suddenly, we saw a flame and we shouted Lord, protect us said Charlene Twa, a local vendor.

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 03-02-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 02:15 IST
High-voltage power cable kills 26 in Congo''s capital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Congo Dem Rep

A high-voltage power cable fell during a storm Thursday and killed 26 people in Congo's capital of Kinshasa, most of them women working at a local market, authorities said.

Prime Minister Sama Lukonde said the victims at the Matadi Kibala market were electrocuted after the cable fell during bad weather. Authorities said 24 of the victims were women.

"We were crowded in a church in the square to wait for the rain to end. Suddenly, we saw a flame and we shouted Lord, protect us!'" said Charlene Twa, a local vendor. "When we went outside, all those who sell along this avenue were lying on the ground, lifeless." Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said work already had begun to relocate the market.

"This accident has accelerated the process to prevent further tragedies," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022