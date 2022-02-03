Left Menu

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

The multinational crew will spend eight days aboard the orbiting laboratory conducting science, education, and commercial activities before their splashdown off the coast of Florida.

U.S. space agency NASA and its international partners have approved astronauts for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew cleared medical evaluations before being approved for the flight.

The Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) is scheduled to lift off Wednesday, March 30, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The Ax-1 crew members include:

  • Michael López-Alegría - Mission commander
  • Larry Connor - Pilot
  • Mark Pathy - Mission specialist
  • Eytan Stibbe - Mission specialist

"This represents another significant milestone in our efforts to create a low-Earth orbit economy. I wish these Axiom crew members safe travels, and I hope they find their time in space productive and enjoyable," said Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight at NASA.

The Ax-1 crew has been training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and other NASA facilities since August 2021 to familiarize themselves with station systems, scientific facilities, and emergency procedures.

The multinational crew will spend eight days aboard the orbiting laboratory conducting science, education, and commercial activities before their splashdown off the coast of Florida.

Late last year, NASA selected Axiom Space for the second private astronaut mission to the space station. The Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) is targeted to launch between fall 2022 and late spring 2023.

