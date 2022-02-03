New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

Dark matter, a mysterious substance that accounts for about 95% of our galaxy's mass, is invisible and doesn't interact with light. However, a new study proposes a way that dark matter's influence in our solar system could be directly observed with a future experiment.

To study the influence, Edward Belbruno, the lead author of the study, calculated the galactic force, the overall gravitational force of normal matter combined with dark matter from the entire galaxy, and found that about 45% of this force in our solar system is from dark matter and 55% is from normal - termed as baryonic matter.

"We're predicting that if you get out far enough in the solar system, you actually have the opportunity to start measuring the dark matter force. This is the first idea of how to do it and where we would do it," said Jim Green, study co-author and advisor to NASA's Office of the Chief Scientist.

As far as its influence is concerned, the study authors predict that dark matter's gravity ever so slightly interacts with all of the spacecraft that U.S. space agency NASA has sent on paths that lead out of the solar system including the retired Pioneer 10 and 11 probes.

"But it's a tiny effect. After travelling billions of miles, the path of a spacecraft like Pioneer 10 would only deviate by about 5 feet (1.6 meters) due to the influence of dark matter. They do feel the effect of dark matter, but it's so small, we can't measure it," Green explained.

According to the authors, dark matter would also influence the orbit of a giant planet in the outer reaches of the solar system, a hypothetical object nicknamed "Planet 9 or Planet X" that scientists have been searching for in recent years. If the hypothetical Neptune-sized planet exists, dark matter could perhaps even push it away from the area where scientists are currently looking for it.

The article is published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.