Left Menu

GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble

She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijings Olympic bubble.Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut would make a great photo.She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:33 IST
GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing's Olympic bubble.

Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands — reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut — would make a great photo.

She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times. But the nighttime picture is her favorite because it focuses the eye on the woman's hands. Pisarenko lives in Argentina, where similar testing cabins were set up many months ago. But no more.

''We don't see people dressed up like this," she said. "It's like we went back into the past.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022