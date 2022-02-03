Left Menu

Kremlin says U.S. troop boost fuels tensions in Europe

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 15:20 IST
Kremlin says U.S. troop boost fuels tensions in Europe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The deployment of additional United States troops in Eastern Europe is escalating tensions in the region, the Kremlin said on Thursday after Washington said it would send 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania.

Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near the borders of Ukraine, demanding that the United States and NATO promise not to allow Kyiv to join the Western military bloc, but deny any plans to invade its neighbor.

The White House said this week extra troops would shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the Ukrainian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022