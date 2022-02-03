Kremlin says U.S. troop boost fuels tensions in Europe
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The deployment of additional United States troops in Eastern Europe is escalating tensions in the region, the Kremlin said on Thursday after Washington said it would send 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania.
Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near the borders of Ukraine, demanding that the United States and NATO promise not to allow Kyiv to join the Western military bloc, but deny any plans to invade its neighbor.
The White House said this week extra troops would shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the Ukrainian crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kremlin says idle Nord Stream 2 is bad for gas consumers, economy
Kremlin says weapons deliveries raising tension around Ukraine
Kremlin says gas deal with Moldova is commercial matter
Putin hosts Iranian president for Kremlin talks
Kremlin says U.S. sanctions threats risk destabilising situation further