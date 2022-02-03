Left Menu

Dr Jitendra Singh highlights Blue Economy as sixth dimension of Govt’s Vision of New India

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, a Draft Policy document on Blue Economy has been prepared by MoES taking into consideration the reports of the expert working groups which emphasizes holistic development and growth of India’s Blue Economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the Government of India's Vision of New India by 2030 enunciated in February 2019 highlighted the Blue Economy as the sixth dimension of its vision. He said, Rs. 150 Cr has been provisioned during 2021-22 under Deep Ocean Mission.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, a Draft Policy document on Blue Economy has been prepared by MoES taking into consideration the reports of the expert working groups which emphasizes holistic development and growth of India's Blue Economy. The following seven thematic areas or pillars are identified:

National accounting framework for the blue economy and ocean governance.

Coastal Marine Spatial Planning and Tourism.

Marine fisheries, aquaculture, and fish processing.

Manufacturing, Emerging industries, trade, technology, services, and skill development.

Logistics, infrastructure and shipping, including trans-shipments.

Coastal and deep-sea mining and offshore energy.

Security, strategic dimensions, and international engagement

(With Inputs from PIB)

