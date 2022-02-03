Predator on the prowl in TN village

Villagers in Nambiyur area here have been frightened after several goats and hens were found dead over the last few days with suspicions of a leopard prowling the place.

In the last week, five goats and 29 hens were killed in Gandhipuram village in Nambiyur area.

Forest department officials on Thursday said five goats were found dead near the Vilamundi forest. A few days ago, 29 hens were killed while two more goats were also found killed.

Based on a complaint by the villagers, five CCTV cameras were placed in the area and being tracked by forest officials.

They found some leopard footprints in the area and suspecting that it might have entered the area from Vilamundi forest. They said they are watching the movement of the animal with the help of CCTV cameras.

The public have demanded a cage be placed in Gandhipuram village to catch the wild animal.

