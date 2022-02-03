J-K: Authorities order blacklisting contractors for non-performance in completion of projects

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district have ordered blacklisting of contractors for their alleged non-performance in completion of projects, officials said on Thursday.

It also ordered withholding salary of an executive engineer of the Jal Shakti Department for “poor performance” in project expenditure in the district, they said.

District Development Commissioner, Doda, Vikas Sharma took a detailed review of the performance of the rural development department (RDD) under the area development plan including tendering of works, the status of allotment, physical and financial completion as of January 2022, the officials said.

Taking cognisance of the poor performance by executive engineer Jal Shakti division Gandoh, he ordered withholding of his salary with immediate effect, they added.

Sharma also ordered blacklisting of contractors for their non-performance in the completion of projects, the officials said.

While reviewing the progress of the power sector, the DDC asked the Shalaka Infra to hand over all the 71 completed sites to the Jammu power corporation within seven days, they said.

He asked the corporation to start preparation for commissioning of these projects in different parts of the district, they added.

