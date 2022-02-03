Left Menu

Fresh snowfall in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

The high altitude areas of Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts in Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall on Thursday while rains lashed the lower areas intensifying cold conditions across the state.

Yamunotri Highway in Uttarkashi district was closed due to snowfall at Radi Top, while traffic along the Dehradun-Suwakholi-Lambgaon motor road was disrupted in the afternoon, the district disaster management office in Uttarkashi said. Due to continuing snowfall, there is a possibility that the Gangotri Highway and many link roads in the area will also have to be closed beyond Sukhi Top, an official said.

In Chamoli district also, heavy snowfall occurred at places located above 3,000 metres while the lower areas received rain.

The hilltops in Dhanolti near Mussoorie, which can be seen from Dehradun, were covered with snow.

The sky was overcast in Dehradun with intermittent showers occurring throughout the day.

