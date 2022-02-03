Ultraviolet-C technology installed in Parliament to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said radiation technology has been installed in Parliament building to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus but urged MPs to continue following social distancing norms.

The Union Minister for Science and Technology said the Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) technology has been installed in Lok Sabha and Central Hall chambers to mitigate the airborne transmission of the coronavirus and thanked Speaker Om Birla for granting permission for it.

Singh, however, said parliamentarians should continue to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour and maintain social distancing norms.

The technology has been developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The technology is said to be effective to impede the spread of bacteria and is a known disinfectant for air, water, and non-porous surfaces.

