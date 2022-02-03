Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Northern Peru - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:44 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Northern Peru region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 100 km (62.14 miles), EMSC said.
