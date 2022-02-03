Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Northern Peru - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Northern Peru region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 100 km (62.14 miles), EMSC said.

Also Read: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes south of Panama –EMSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)