India’s network of Ramsar Sites largest in south Asia; shows commitment to protect flora, fauna: PM

With two more wetlands in India declared Ramsar Sites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the development on Thursday, and said the country having the largest network of such sites in south Asia manifests our citizens' commitment to protecting flora and fauna and living in harmony with nature.

Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat and Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh have been recognised as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

India has established the largest network of Ramsar Sites in south Asia, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had announced on Wednesday while posting about the development.

''Excellent news! India having the largest network of Ramsar Sites in South Asia manifests the commitment of our citizens to protect flora and fauna and live in harmony with nature,'' Modi tweeted.

