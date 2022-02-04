Left Menu

Astronaut Vande Hei on way to break NASA's all-time single spaceflight record

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-02-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 10:20 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ISS_Research)
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei has completed 300 consecutive days on the International Space Station since launching and docking to the orbiting lab on April 9, 2021. Vande Hei, who is currently serving as Flight Engineer aboard the ISS, will return to Earth on March 30, breaking the all-time single spaceflight record of NASA astronauts.

February 3 also marks 300 days in space for Russian cosmonaut and Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov. In these 300 days, Vande Hei and Dubrov have orbited the Earth 4,800 times and travelled 127,218,212 statute miles.

Vande Hei arrived at the station aboard the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship with Dubrov and Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy. While Novitskiy returned to Earth on October 17, 2021, the duo will return aboard the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship at the end of March.

On Thursday, Dubrov and Vande Hei partnered together and installed internal wireless gear in the space station's Russian segment.

