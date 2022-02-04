Fresh snowfall, rain in Kashmir., mercury dips across Valley

Many parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while others were lashed by rain, resulting in the drop in minimum temperatures across the valley, officials said on Friday.

Several places in the valley, especially in south Kashmir, received fresh overnight snowfall, the officials said.

They said Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded six inches of fresh snowfall, while Kokernag received around four inches of fresh snow and other parts of the Anantnag district received three to six inches of snow.

Other areas in south Kashmir also received snowfall during the night.

Some areas in Ganderbal district, in central Kashmir received three to four inches of snow, they said. The officials said most other parts of the valley received rains.

The weather is expected to remain wet on Friday and is likely to remain dry on Saturday, the officials said. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature decreased at most places in Kashmir last night. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius – a degree up from the previous night, the officials said.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 12.0 degrees Celsius – six degrees down from the previous night. It was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Pahalgam, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius – down from minus 1.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

The officials said Qazigund recorded the minimum of 0.2 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the influence of a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) which began on Monday after the Chilla-i-Kalan -- the 40-day harshest winter period -- ended.

Chilla-i-Kalan, which had begun on December 21 last year -- is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

However, the 'Chilla-i-Kalan' this year was not harsh like the last year and there was less snowfall during the period.

After the end of 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold), a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) follows. However, both these periods are considered less harsh. PTI SSB MIJ RCJ RCJ

