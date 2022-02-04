Left Menu

Gujarat: 3.1 magnitude tremor recorded in Kutch; no casualty

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 16:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tremor of 3.1 magnitudes hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Friday morning, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

Its epicentre was near Rapar village.

''A 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded at 10.16 am on Friday with its epicenter 16 km South-Southeast (SSW) of Rapar in Kutch. It was recorded at a depth of 19.1 km,'' said the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in a statement.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in the region due to the tremor, district administration officials said.

Kutch district is located in a ''very high-risk seismic zone,'' as per the state disaster management authority.

The region had experienced a devastating earthquake in 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

