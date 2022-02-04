Left Menu

1800-year-old Bhuddist artefacts discovered in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: Official

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:13 IST
1800-year-old Bhuddist artefacts discovered in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: Official
  • Pakistan

Archaeologists in Pakistan have discovered over 400 precious 1800-year-old Bhuddist artefacts in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a senior official said on Friday.

The discovery, which comprises 400 different artefacts, including a Buddha Stupa, was made in Babu Dheri village of Khyber Pakhtubnkhwa's Swabi district.

''The archaeologists have discovered 1800-year-old historical artefacts of the Buddha period during excavation,'' said Dr Abdus Samad, Director of Archaeology department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

He said the excavation work started six month back and the archaeology department has now started formal work over the preservation of artefacts and opening it up for the tourists visiting this region.

In recent times several such archaeological discoveries have been made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In December last year, a joint excavation team of Pakistani and Italian archaeologists discovered an over 2,300-years-old Apsidal temple of the Buddhist period and a few other precious artifacts.

The discovery, which was made in Bazira city of the Buddhist period in Barikot tehsil of Swat District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was described as the oldest temple in Pakistan of the Buddhist period.

