Dept of Fisheries approves projects worth Rs 5,918 cr under PMMSY

Implementation of the PMMSY commenced during 2020-21 and during 2020-21 to 2021-22 till date, the Department of Fisheries has accorded approval of project proposals of various states governments, UTs and other agencies to the tune of Rs 5,917.81 crore under PMMSY, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Department of Fisheries has approved projects worth Rs 5,918 crore of various state governments and other agencies under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Parliament was informed on Friday. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said the department of fisheries is implementing a flagship scheme namely PMMSY to bring about 'Blue Revolution' through sustainable development of the fisheries sector with an investment of Rs 20,050 crore for a period of five years, starting 2020-21 to 2024-25 in all states/union territories. ''Implementation of the PMMSY commenced during 2020-21 and during 2020-21 to 2021-22 (till date), the Department of Fisheries has accorded approval of project proposals of various states governments, UTs, and other agencies to the tune of Rs 5,917.81 crore under PMMSY,'' he added.

