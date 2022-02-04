Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:06 IST
LS grants one-month extension to panel to submit report on Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill
Lok Sabha on Friday granted a one-month extension to a joint committee for submitting its report on the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The bill seeks to reduce the pressure on wild medicinal plants by encouraging cultivation of such plants and facilitate fast-tracking of research, patent application process and transfer of research results.

BJP MP Brijendra Singh moved the motion to provide extension to the committee to submit its report on the Bill which was granted by the House.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav had moved the motion in the last session to refer the Biodiversity Bill to the joint committee with 21 members of Lok Sabha and 10 members from Rajya Sabha.

The committee was to submit its report to the House by the last day of the first week of this session.

