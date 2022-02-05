Left Menu

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 10:15 IST
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan - EMSC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday.

The quake, revised down from a preliminary magnitude of 6.8, was at a depth of 209 km (130 miles), the centre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022