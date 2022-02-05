Entertainment News Roundup: Britain's BT still in the game with Discovery sport tie-up; After 2017 boycott, Iranian director Farhadi ready for awards season and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britain's BT still in the game with Discovery sport tie-up

BT said it would merge its sports TV unit with Discovery's Eurosport in Britain and Ireland, enabling it to retain Premier League soccer for its customers while sharing the burden of expensive broadcast rights. BT, a former British telecoms monopoly, moved into the sport in 2013 when it beat Rupert Murdoch's Sky to Champions League rights, hoping that exclusive content would help it stem broadband customer losses.

After 2017 boycott, Iranian director Farhadi ready for awards season

Iranian Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi is prepared to enjoy awards season this time around if his shortlisted film "A Hero" makes it to the final five when the Oscar nominations are announced next week. In 2017, Farhadi won the Oscar for the best foreign-language film for "The Salesman" - but boycotted the ceremony because of then-U.S. president Donald Trump's ban on travel to the United States from seven majority Muslim nations including Iran.

Science fiction epic 'Dune' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

Science fiction epic "Dune" , a mammoth adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, securing 11 nods, with dark Western "The Power of the Dog" following with eight. "Belfast" , Kenneth Brannagh's semi-autobiographical black and white comedy-drama set at the onset of Northern Ireland's three decades of conflict, received six nominations at Britain's top movie honours.

